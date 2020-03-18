BRIE PERPIGNAN: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Brie Perpignan averaged 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game during the winter as a sophomore guard for the women’s basketball team at Elon University.
She played in 29 games, all starts, averaging 27.8 minutes per contest. Perpignan made 12 three-pointers, had 79 assists, 34 steals and blocked five shots.
EVIE GIESEMAN: Washington-Lee High School graduate Evie Gieseman swam on the 200 freestyle relay that set a school record at the Patriot League championships for the Lehigh University women’s swimming and diving team this past winter.
Gieseman is a junior at Lehigh.
ALAN TREAKLE: Wakefield High School graduate Alan Treakle was a junior guard for the University of Mount Olive men’s basketball team in North Carolina during the 2019-20 winter season.
In 28 games, Treakle averaged 23 minutes per contest, 9.1 points and 2.1 rebounds. He had 48 assists, 19 steals and made 26 three-point baskets.
Treakle has scored 710 career points.
DAVID GALLION: Arlington resident David Gallion was a sophomore on the men’s water polo and swimming and diving teams at Gannon University this past fall and winter.
He was named to the Collegiate Water Polo Association All-Academic team.
In swimming, Gallion finished 13th in the 200 breaststroke and 100 butterfly in the conference championships and was fifth in the 200 fly. He earned all-conference honors and a third-place medal as part of the 200 medley and 400 medley relay teams.
TEDDY HERBERT: Washington-Lee High School graduate Teddy Herbert had a 3-0 record and 2.57 earned run average for the men’s baseball team at Christopher Newport University.
In 14 innings, the senior right-hander had 10 strikeouts and had not walked a batter. His three victories lead the team as the season had been put on hold.
Herbert had started two games on the mound.
AIDAN HENNING: Yorktown High School graduate Aidan Henning had a 1-0 record with a 1.32 earned run average in four appearances for the Christopher Newport University baseball team. In 132/3 innings, the freshman left-hander had 13 strikeouts and six walks. He had started two games.
JAMI THAM: Wakefield High School graduate Jami Tham was a sophomore forward for the Barton College women’s basketball team in North Carolina during the winter.
She played in 30 games with 29 starts. Tham averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest for the 23-5 team. She had 53 assists, 36 steals and 29 blocks, averaging 30.4 minutes an outing. Tham scored 411 points and was chosen second-team all-league.
MAGGIE SHIPLEY: Yorktown High School graduate Maggie Shipley averaged 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a freshman guard for the Amhert College women’s basketball team this past winter season.
Shipley played in 27 games with 18 starts. She made 11 three-pointers, had 41 assists, 29 steals, blocked 15 shots and scored 195 points.
Shipley helped Amhert finish 24-4 and reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.
SHAWN MILLS: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Shawn Mills played in 28 games for the women’s college basketball team at Hofstra University this winter.
The sophomore guard/forward started eight games. She averaged one point and 1.6 rebounds per games. Mills had 23 assists and 16 steals.
NATE WATSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Nate Watson averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a junior forward for the Providence College men’s basketball team in 2019-20 season.
Watson played in 27 games. He had 16 steals, 15 blocked shots and 14 assists.
Watson has scored 878 career points.
ENAS NIGATU: Washington-Lee High School graduate Enas Nigatu was a sophomore forward for the Wagner College women’s basketball team during the winter.
In 12 games for Wagner, Nigatu scored 21 points, had 10 rebounds and one steal.
JARED WATKINS: Wakefield High School graduate Jared Watkins was a freshman guard for the men’s basketball team at Richard Bland College near Richmond this past winter.
In 25 games, including 24 starts, he averaged 6.2 points and four rebounds per contest. Watkins had 68 assists, 12 blocks and 20 steals.
HALIL PARKS: Wakefield High School graduate Halil Parks was a junior guard/forward for the men’s basketball team at Virginia State University this past winter.
In 23 games, Parks averaged 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He had made 17 three-point baskets. Parks had nine assists and five steals, and averaged 13.2 minutes per game.
DENG NHAIL: Wakefield High School graduate Deng Nhail was a sophomore forward for the men’s basketball team at West Georgia University during the winter.
Nhail played in 26 games, averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest. He had 24 assists, 19 steals, six blocks and made 18 three-pointers.
LIZ SHEAN: Yorktown High School graduate Liz Shean was a freshman guard for the women’s basketball team at Boston University this past winter.
She played in seven games, had three steals and scored 11 points, making one three-pointer.
MATT LEWIS: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Matt Lewis averaged 19 points per game for the James Madison University men’s basketball team this past season.
The junior guard averaged 5.5 rebounds per outing. He made 81 three-point shots, had 103 assists, 29 steals and 10 blocks.
Lewis has scored 1,573 career points.
