VIRGINIA SWIM AND DIVE: A number of local athletes are members of the University of Virginia’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams that have already held some meets.
In one of those competitions, Madison High School graduate and Virginia freshman Anna Keating finished second and fourth, respectively, in 100 and 200 breaststroke races. She also swam on a second-place 200 medley relay.
Langley High School graduate Casey Storch is a junior swimmer on the men’s team. He placed second in the 200 individual medley in a meet, was third in the 200 butterfly and fourth in the 200 breaststroke.
Flint Hill School grad Oliver Mills is a diver for the men’s team. He finished second in both the 1- and 3-meter events in a recent meet.
Madison High School graduate Maddy Grosz is a member of Virginia’s women’s diving team.
JUSTICE ELLISON: In six games, Flint Hill School graduate Justice Ellison has rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown as a freshman runningback for the Wake Forest University football team this fall.
Ellison played on two Division I state private-school state-championship teams at Flin Hill.
TREY RUCKER: In five games, Flint Hill School graduate Trey Rucker has made 12 tackles with seven assists as a sophomore defensive back for the Wake Forest University football team this fall. Rucker has one interception and has broken up one pass.
IZZY GATI: Madeira School graduate Izzy Gati is a junior swimmer on the women’s team at the University of Kentucky. In recent competition, Gati won the 100 butterfly in 53.16 seconds, was second in the 200 fly and swam the third leg on Kentucky’s winning 800 freestyle relay (7:05.78).
Madeira graduate Sofia Davis also is a freshman member of the Kentucky team.
SAM DUNCAN: Madison High School graduate Sam Duncan is a freshman diver on the men’s team at the University of Kentucky.
In one meet this season, Duncan placed fourth in the 1-meter competition and fifth in the 3-meter.
Duncan was a district, region and state champion at Madison.
VIRGINIA TECH SWIM AND DIVE: Oakton High School graduate Thomas Hallock is senior freestyler, Oakton grad Joseph Perreault is a sophomore diver and Langley High graduate Will Koepppen is a sophomore swimmer on the men’s swimming and diving teams at Virginia Tech.
All have competed in meets as the team’s campaign is ongoing into the new year.
