From time to time on the Sun Gazette sports pages and Websites college roundups are published with news of how former local high-school athletes are performing at the next level in various sports.
The information is easy to gather from college athletic Web sites, many of which are well-organized with news and statistics.
Some of the college-update information is submitted, as well, either from colleges or often from proud parents or grandparents. And those moms and dads, grandmas and granddads should never ever apologize, as they sometimes do, for sending the items along.
Two of the most popular sections in the Sun Gazette’s two weekly newspapers are the college roundups and the school notes in the news hole. Those school notes are basically a college roundup of local students on the academic side. That information is sent by colleges across the land.
Occasionally, an envelope from a student’s family member arrives with similar details, and maybe a photo.
The Sun Gazette accepts all and any such info and loves to have as much news as possible about former students or athletes. But we don’t know all of the colleges they attend or the sports they play, despite keeping lists.
Whether an athlete is playing at a small NAIA college or the massive University of Tennessee or Texas, it’s neat to learn, then to pass along, how they are performing, no matter if it’s a little or a lot.
An e-mail arrived last week with information about a female weight thrower (shot put and discus) making significant contributions for her small-college team as a freshman. The news was then passed along in one of the Sun Gazette’s college roundups.
So please, keep all of that great information coming, and again, apologies aren’t necessary.
