MATIAS PROCK: McLean High School graduate Matias Prock, the school’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball with more than 1,000 career points, is a freshman guard for the University of Maine’s men’s team this winter.
The 6-foot-2 Prock had played in each of Maine’s first three games, scoring two points, having four rebounds and two assists.
Prock was a key player last season for the Fork Union Military Academy team, helping to prep-school squad finish 22-10.
KATIE KLIMKIEWICZ: Oakton resident Katie Klimkiewicz is a 6-foot junior guard for the women’s basketball team at the University of Richmond.
Through six games, the Paul VI Catholic High School graduate was the Spiders’ leading scorer (13.5 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (six per contest). She has made a team-high 10 three-point baskets, has 10 steals and six blocked shots.
NOEL BROWN: Flint Hill School graduate Noel Brown has played in six games for the George Washington University men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-11 freshman center has 12 rebounds, has scored four points and has one block, a steal and an assist each.
JORDAN HAIRSTON: Flint Hill School graduate Jordan Hairston is a 6-foot sophomore guard for the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men’s basketball team. This season he has played in six games, with two starts. He averages 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game and has made seven three-pointers, third most on the team.
