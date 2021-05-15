High-school graduates from Arlington and the Marymount University baseball team have been busy in recent college action.
ANDY COLLINS: Washington-Lee High School graduate Andy Collins is a senior infielder for the St. Mary’s College baseball team.
Through 10 games, Collins was batting .400 with two doubles, five RBI and he has walked four times. Last season, Collins batted .263 with eight RBI, two doubles and a triple.
KATE CRESSEY: Yorktown High School graduate Kate Cressey is a junior utility player for the Stanford University women’s softball team.
She has a double and two RBI this season.
YORKTOWN LACROSSE PLAYERS: Yorktown High School graduates Sarah Bloomquist, a junior attack, and freshman Cammie Kuwana are members of the University of Chicago’s women’s lacrosse team that has a 10-1 record, has won its conference championship and stands 1-0 in the NCAA Division I tournament.
Bloomquist has scored three goals and has 17 assists, including three in the NCAA-tourney win. She has gathered eight ground balls and taken seven shots.
Kuwana has scored seven goals and has three assists and has 10 ground balls. She scored two goals in the NCAA win.
MARYMOUNT BASEBALL: The Marymount University baseball team completed the regular season with a 17-5 overall record and a first-place mark of 15-3 in the Atlantic East Conference.
Marymount is tied in the loss column for first with Immaculata University (13-3).
The conference tournament was scheduled to begin May 19.
Marymount won its final two regular-season games by 5-4 and 3-2 scores over conference rival Cabrini University.
KATHRYN SANDERCOCK: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate and former McLean Little Leaguer Kathryn Sandercock had a 20-1 record with a stingy 1.04 earned run average late in the regular season for the women’s softball team at Florida State University.
The red-shirt sophomore right-hander had thrown 114 innings in 28 appearances, including 17 starts, had six complete games and one save. She had 82 strikeouts and 18 walks. Hitters were batting a combined .192 against her.
Sandercock set many team pitching records when she played at O’Connell that still stand.
