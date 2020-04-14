TYLER HOWERTON: Langley High School graduate and standout football player Tyler Howerton recently became a Goldwater Scholar at Hampden-Sydney College.
A starting offensive lineman for the football team at Hampden-Sydney, the junior is the first physics major from the school to earn the Goldwater distinction.
Howerton is the sixth Hampden-Sydney student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, which represents the highest level of undergraduate achievement in natural sciences, math and engineering.
Howerton, a physics major and mathematics minor with 4.0 grade-point average, was a member of the 2019 Academic All-America Division III football first team and a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic selection.
“Tyler is, without a doubt, the best student I have ever had,” Hampden-Sydney dean of the faculty and professor of physics and astronomy Mike McDermott said. “He is exceedingly bright, motivated and personable. He not only grasps the material quickly, but he goes beyond the core concepts to develop a deeper understanding by connecting the current material with material from other classes.”
Said Howerton: “I put the pressure on myself to do as well as possible, then I manage my time to make sure I get it done and done well.”
Howerton plans to pursue a Ph.D. in nuclear physics and study radiation in an effort to develop solutions to human health problems such as diabetes and cancer.
CLARA FORD: Marshall High School graduate Clara Ford played in 20 games and scored 21 points as sophomore forward this past winter for the Boston College women’s basketball team.
Ford had 27 rebounds, blocked three shots and had two steals.
TAIGA WALKER: Madison High School graduate Taiga Walker finished his four-year career as a men’s basketball player at Marymount University with 718 points.
As a senior guard, Walker averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 27 contests. He had 82 assists, 26 steals and made 19 three-pointers.
ZOE DYER: Madison High School graduate Zoe Dyer was a sophomore attack for the women’s lacrosse team at Christopher Newport University during the spring.
In the seven games the team played, Dyer scored 20 goals, had seven assists and she took 43 shots. One of her goals was a game winner. Dyer gathered seven ground balls.
DANIEL DEAVER: Marshall High School graduate Daniel Deaver was a freshman forward on the men’s basketball team during the winter at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Deaver played in 18 games, scoring 68 points, grabbing 23 rebounds, having 10 assists and two steals and he blocked three shots. The 6-foot-8 forward made four three-pointers.
MEGAN ANDERSON: Langley High School graduate Megan Anderson was a freshman pitcher on the women’s softball team this spring for Clarion University.
In four appearances, the right-hander had a 1-2 record and a 2.50 earned run average in 14 innings, with eight strikeouts. Anderson had started three games.
Last spring, she helped Langley win the 6D North Region softball championship.
ERIC LINGEBACH: Oakton High School graduate Eric Lingebach played in nine games as a freshman for the Christopher Newport University baseball team this spring.
He had two hits, including a double and triple, and he drove in three runs.
Lingebach helped the Vienna Post 180 American Legion team win district and state championships last summer and reach the championship game of the region tourney.
JULIA LONGO: McLean High School graduate Julia Longo had a 1-2 record and 2.72 earned run average in 18 innings this spring for the women’s softball team at the University of Pennsylvania.
The sophomore right-handed pitcher had 12 strikeouts and two complete games in her four starts.
As a freshman at Penn, Longo had a 6-5 record in 712/3 innings with 46 strikeouts.
MATIAS PROCK: McLean High School graduate Matias Prock, who scored more than 1,000 career points in high school, played this past winter for the men’s graduate basketball team at Fork Union Military Academy.
CAT LEIGHTY: Oakton High School graduate Cat Leighty played in six games, all starts, as a junior attack for the Christopher Newport University women’s lacrosse team this spring.
Leighty scored nine goals and had three assists. She took 21 shots and collected four ground balls.
