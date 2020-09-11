DAVID GALLION: Arlington resident David Gallion was chosen to the 2019-2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete team as a result of his sophomore efforts in both men’s swimming and men’s water polo for Gannon University.
The Mechanical-Engineering Major also received a Division II Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award in both sports.
In swimming, Gallion placed fifth in the 200 butterfly at the conference championships and was part of the third-place 200 medley and 400 medley relays. He also placed in the finals in 100 fly and 200 breaststroke.
The Gannon water polo team won the Collegiate Water Polo Association Division II crown, as well as the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Association West title.
During the 2019 season, Gallion played in 21 matches. He scored 10 goals, had five assists, took 16 shots and had eight steams.
In Arlington, Gallion was a standout summer swimmer in the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
MARYMOUNT ADDS COACH: The Marymount University baseball team has added Shane Halley as graduate assistant coach.
Halley brings professional pitching experience to the Saints, along with five years of coaching experience.
The Lake Braddock Secondary School graduate played college baseball at the University of Virginia as a pitcher and outfielder from 2008-12. He was a part of two Atlantic Coast Conference championship teams and made two College World Series appearances.
In 2012, Halley was selected in the 20th round of the Major League draft by the Kansas City Royals, where he spent three years in the organization. In 2015, he moved to the Colorado Rockies, spending two more seasons in the minor leagues.
After that, Halley spent two years in Nanjing, China as a pitching coach.
Halley also has spent time as a pitching coach with the Alexandria Aces in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League and coaching for various other local organizations.
CENECA ESPINOZA: Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) High School graduate Ceneca Espinoza has transferred from Liberty University to Rorbert Morris University to continue his Division I college football career.
The 6-foot-1, 220 pound defensive back played three seasons for Liberty, after being redshirted as a freshman. He made 98 total tackles, had three interceptions, broke up a handful of passes, recovered a fumble and forced another.
Epsinsoza made a single-season career high 44 tackles during the 2019 campaign and returned six kicks for 114 yards. He intercepted two passes, one returned for a touchdown.
He started a number of games during his three seasons.
Espinoza was chosen the Sun Gazette’s Defensive Player of the Year his senior season at W-L. He also was a running back and quarterback on offense in high school.
Robert Morris is planning to play its football season during the spring of 2021, postponing its 2020 fall campaign because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
