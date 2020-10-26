MARYMOUNT ALL-DECADE TEAMS: With no fall sports results to post on its athletic Website, Marymount University has produced a number of all-decade teams from the 2010 to 2020 time frame in a format to display on that site and fill an otherwise empty void this fall.
So far, Marymount has produced five all-decade teams for the men’s and women’s soccer and cross country programs and women’s volleyball. Those are all the fall teams at the Division III college.
Those teams are not playing right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are a handful of athletes for each team. The display includes action photos of those chosen along with statistics about the athletes, all-conference honors and related information.
Two of the biggest women’s volleyball standouts on the all-decade team are Theresa Buscemi and Caroline Hanson.
From 2016 to 2020 Buscemi had 1,836 digs, 351 assists, 181 aces and was an all-Atlantic East Conference selection.
From 2015 to 2019, Hanson had 1,471 assists, 1,067 digs, 958 kills, 199 blocks and 171 aces. She was the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Year in 2018.
ANNMARIE EARLEY: Yorktown High School graduate Annemarie Earley is a sophomore setter for the Franklin & Marshall College women’s volleyball team.
During the 2019 campaign, Early had 21 assists and two kills in action.
LAUREN FLYNN: Yorktown High School graduate Lauren Flynn is a freshman forward/midfielder this fall on the 6-0 women’s soccer team at Florida State University.
Flynn has played in five games. She has one assist and has taken one shot.
Flynn was a member and top scorer on Yorktown’s 2019 state champion girls soccer team that won the title in Richmond that spring.
LINCOLN KICKBUSH: Yorktown High School graduate Lincoln Kickbush is a junior forward on the men’s soccer team at Christopher Newport University. He scored a team-high eight goals and added two assists in 2019, taking 29 shots. Two of his goals were game-winners.
His brother, Hayden Kickbush, is a junior goalie for the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team and also is a Yorktown graduate.
CAYLA WHITE: Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) High School graduate Cayla White has a 3-0 record as a red-shirt freshman goalie for the University of Virginia women’s soccer team this fall. Two of those victories are shutouts.
Her most recent blanking came in a 2-0 Virginia win over Louisville.
She has made eight saves this season and started three games for the 5-2-1 team.
Yorktown High School graduate Lacey McCormack is a sophomore midfield on the Virginia team and has played in eight games so far, with two starts. McCormack has scored one goal and taken six shots.
VASSAR SOCCER: Yorktown High School graduate Garrett Lusk is a junior defender for the men’s soccer team at Vassar College. He started 12 games in 2019, had one goal (a game-winner) and one assist.
Yorktown graduate Claire Karlin is a member of the women’s soccer team at Vassar as a freshman forward.
SHENANDOAH SPORTS: Yorktown High School graduate Nicklas Vavra is a freshmen midfielder on the men’s soccer team at Shenandoah University and Bishop O’Connell High grad Darius Brown is a freshman running back on the college’s football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.