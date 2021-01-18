XAVIER JOHNSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Xavier Johnson has been productive through nine games for the men’s basketball team at the University of Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-3 guard has started all nine contests and is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing. Johnson has made 16 three-point baskets. His 50 assists are a team high and his 12 steals lead, as well. Johnson single-game season high for scoring has been 27 points so far. He has scored 1,033 career points at Pittsburgh.
Johnson was a first-team All-Sun Gazette selection when he played at O’Connell.
NATE WATSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Nate Watson recently scored his 1,000th career college point for the men’s basketball team at Providence College.
The 6-foot-10 senior forward achieved the milestone when he tallied 23 points in a game against Seton Hall. Through 13 contests this season, Watson is averaging 18.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
In addition, he has eight blocked shots, six steals and six assists so far this season.
Watson was a first-team All-Sun Gazette selection when he played at O’Connell.
DENG NHIAL: Wakefield High School graduate Deng Nhial was averaging a team-high 17.3 points per game and 5.7 rebounds through six contests for the Division II University of West Georgia men’s basketball team this winter.
The 6-foot-4 junior guard had 10 steals, seven assists, six steals, three blocks and he had made a team-best 10 three-point baskets. Nhial scored a season and career high 31 points in a game against Shorter University, highlighted by making 14 of 18 foul shots in the contest.
Nhial was an all-district player for Wakefield and an All-Sun Gazette selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.