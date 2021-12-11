MAURA LEVERONE: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Maura Leverone is a junior guard for the University of Rochester’s women’s basketball team.
In a recent game against Marymount University, Leverone scored eight points, had four assists and one steal.
Through 10 games this season, all starts, Leverone was averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds and had made two three-point baskets.
JACK McCOOL: Yorktown High School graduate Jack McCool played in nine games during the football season for Middlebury College. The junior linebacker made seven solo tackles, had seven assists on tackles and one quarterback hurry. McCool had one tackles for a loss.
McCool made the all-academic team.
VINCENT GALANG: Wakefield High School graduate Vincent Galang is a sophomore wrestler for the Kings University team this season.
He wrestles in the 157 weight class.
NATE SMITH: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Nate Smith is an outside junior linebacker for the football team at the United States Military Academy.
Through 10 games for Army, Smith had made two solo tackles (including two sacks) and five assists. He broke up two passes. Smith was an all-state player at O’Connell.
