AMY KOHAN: Wakefield High School graduate Amy Kohan was a freshman at University of Alabama at Birmingham and a member of the school’s rifle team. She participated in all of the matches, helping the team win the Southern Conference championship.
Kohan finished first on the team in average air-rifle score and third in smallbore. During the Championship match, Kohan earned a silver medal in air rifle and a bronze in smallbore.
As a result of her performance, Kohan was selected as the conference freshman of the year award, and earned a spot on the conference scholastic All-American list.
MASON POLLACK: Yorktown High School graduate Mason Pollack was the starting goalie for the men’s lacrosse team at Tufts University.
In four games, Pollack had a 3-0 record and had made 24 saves when the season was canceled, possibly ending his career. Tufts weas 4-0.
In his four seasons Pollack’s career record for Tufts in goal was 32-4, including a 15-2 mark last season when he made 217 saves. He had 452 career saves.
PARKER DENNY: Yorktown High School graduate Parker Denny had three doubles, a home run and eight RBI through eight games for the baseball team at Seton Hill University this spring, then the rest of the season was canceled..
The junior infielder started all 13 of the team’s games. He scored 15 runs and had three stolen bases.
KATIE CALVO: Yorktown High School graduate Katie Calvo played in two matches as a sophomore midfielder for the Duke University women’s lacrosse team this spring.
CHARLIE WEBER: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Charlie Weber played in 16 games and scored 27 points, including five three-pointers, as a freshman forward for the East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team during the winter.
The 6-foot-9 Weber had 24 rebounds, five blocked shots and five assists. East Tennessee won the Southern Conference Tournament and finished 30-4.
ALEXANDRA SIMONSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Alexandra Simonson was a senior midfielder this spring for the women’s lacrosse team at Shenandoah University.
In seven games, she scored four goals and had five assists. For her career, Simonson played in 56 games, had 28 goals, 21 assists, gathered 24 ground balls and had two game-winning goals.
PHELAN BURNS: Washington-Lee High School graduate Phelan Burns played in one game this spring and scored one goal as a junior midfielder for the men’s lacrosse team at Bridgewater College. Burns took one shot.
KATE CRESSEY: Yorktown High School graduate Kate Cressey played in 14 games with four RBI and a home run this spring for the women’s softball team at Stanford University. The rest of the season was than canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sophomore’s homer was a three-run, pinch-hit shot in a victory over Rhode Island. Cressey scored four runs in those 14 contests, had two hits and a stolen base.
Cressey was an all-district player when she was a member of the Yorktown team.
XAVIER JOHNSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Xavier Johnson played in 32 games for the University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team this past season as a sophomore guard.
Johnson, an all-conference player when he played for O’Connell, averaged 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He made 31 three-pointers, had 115 assists, 61 steals and had two blocked shots.
In two seasons, Johnson has scored 882 career points for the Pittsburgh team and and has been one of the squad’s leaders in assists.
ANDY COLLINS: Washington-Lee High School graduate Andy Collins batted .240 in nine games this spring for the St. Mary’s College baseball team, then the rest of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The junior infielder had six hits and seven RBI.
