High-school graduates of Arlington schools have contributed for their college teams in recents games, matches and events, or will do so in coming days.
VIRGINIA SOCCER: Arlington residents and county high-school graduates Lacey McCormack and Cayla White have helped the women’s soccer team at the University of Virginia get off to a strong 4-1-1 start this fall.
Yorktown High graduate McCormack is a sophomore midfielder, who has played in every game, with one goal, which was a game winner against the University of Miami. She has taken six shots.
McCormack played in nine games for Virginia as a freshman, with one assist during that action. At Yorktown, she was one of the Patriots’ top scorers, helping the team win two state championships, the second in her senior season.
Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) High graduate White is a red-shirt freshman goalie. She has played in two games and is 2-0 with one shutout.
White made six saves in a 1-0 overtime victory over Virginia Tech. She has six saves overall.
White was a first-team all-district and region player for W-L.
JORGE DICKENS: Arlington resident Jorge Dickens is a freshman midfielder on the men’s soccer team at Boston College.
Dickens attended Yorktown High School, then transferred to The Heights private school, where he was a standout in boys soccer, helping the team win a conference title.
In 2018, Dickens helped an Arlington boys travel soccer team win a national youth championship.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Washington-Liberty High School graduates Jasmine Green and Katie Sheire are freshmen members of Division I women’s college volleyball teams this fall.
Green plays for Bradley University and Sheire for Brown University.
The duo helped W-L win district and region-tournament championships last fall, advance to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tourney semifinals, and enjoy the team’s most success in program history.
HAYDEN KICKBUSH: Yorktown High School graduate Hayden Kickbush is a junior goalie on the men’s soccer team this fall at Virginia Tech.
The team has not yet started its 2020 fall season. Kickbush played in one game for Tech last season.
He was an all-region goal for Yorktown.
MAX GRECZYN: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Max Greczyn has run in one cross country race for the men’s team so far at Virginia Tech this fall.
The sophomore placed 39th in the Virginia Tech Invitational, finishing the six-mile event in 27:11. Greczyn, a state and conference cross country champion at O’Connell, ran on Tech’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams as a freshman.
BEN KOOMEY: Yorktown High School graduate Ben Koomey had made one appearance, pitching 12/3 innings, during the early spring for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute college baseball team before the season was canceled.
The freshman right-hander struck out two batters and walked one. He did not allow a run.
Koomey played in the local month-long collegiate baseball league in Vienna this past summer during July, and enjoyed success on the mound and with the bat.
