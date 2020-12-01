JACOB LABOVITZ: Langley High School graduate Jacob Labovitz took six shots for the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team in a first-round loss to Clemson University in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
For the season, the senior forward scored three goals, and one assist, and took 22 shots for Virginia Tech. His seven points were a team high.
JUSTIN DUENKEL: Flint Hill School graduate Justin Duenkel had kicked off 31 times with 19 touchbacks through five games this season for the University of Virginia football team. He had five touchbacks in three different games, and had eight kickoffs each in two different contests.
JORDAN HOUSTON: Flint Hill School graduate Jordan Houston has played in nine games this fall for the North Carolina State University football team.
The sophomore runningback has run the ball 32 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught nine passes for 33 yards, and has one kickoff return for five yards.
SYDNEY REED: Flint Hill School graduate Sydney Reed played in seven of eight matches this fall for the University of North Carolina women’s volleyball team. The freshman libero had eight assists and four service aces, helping the team finish with a 6-2 record.
PIERCE BANBURY: Oakton High School graduate Pierce Banbury has started a number of games at center this season for the football team at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The 6-foot-2, 302-pound junior also played in two games for Navy last season.
He was a two-way starting lineman for Oakton, where he also wrestled and participated in track and field and lacrosse.
CLARA FORD: Marshall High School graduate Clara Ford, a 6-foot-3 junior starting center, scored 12 points, had seven rebounds and blocked a shot for the Boston College women’s basketball team in its opening game of the 2020-21 season.
DEAVER AND BROWN: Marshall High School graduate Daniel Deaver and Flint Hill School grad Noel Brown met in recent men’s college basketball action when the team from the U.S. Naval Academy and George Washington University played in season openers.
Deaver is a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward for Navy. He played 13 minutes, scoring two points and having three assists with a rebound and one block.
Brown is a 6-11 freshman center for George Washington. He played seven minutes with two points and two rebounds. Navy won, 78-71.
QUDUS WAHAB: Flint Hill School graduate Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 sophomore center, started and amassed a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the opening game of the season for the Georgetown University men’s basketball team. Wahab blocked two shots and had one steal.
OAKTON PLAYERS AT RICHMOND: Oakton High School graduate Kailyn Fee and Oakton resident Kate Klimkiewicz are members of the women’s basketball team at the University of Richmond.
Fee is a senior guard and Klimkiewicz a junior forward, who had a team-high 14 points in the team’s opening game of the 2020-21 season. The Paul VI Catholic graduate added four steals. Fee did not play in the game.
In the 2019-20 season, Klimkiewicz averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 32 games with 29 starts. She had 50 assists, 45 steals and made a team-high 51 three-point baskets. Klimkiewicz played one season at Boston College, then transferred to Richmond.
Fee scored 26 points, had six rebounds, six assists, as many steals and made six three-pointers during her junior campaign.
WHITNEY WILEY: Flint Hill School graduate Whitney Wiley is a sophomore forward for the women’s soccer team at the University of New Hampshire. As a freshman, Wiley scored five goals (two game-winners), had three assists and took 41 shots.
Wiley made the America East Conference all-rookie team and was picked as the team’s Most Outstanding Freshman.
