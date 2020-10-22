MARYMOUNT COACH PROMOTED: The Marymount University baseball team promoted Cullen Moore to an assistant coach for the 2021 season.
Moore will serve as director of pitching and the recruiting coordinator, after spending the past two seasons as the program’s graduate assistant. He oversaw the pitching staff as the graduate assistant.
In the shortened 2020 season, Moore guided a pitching staff that saw four players boast an earned-run average below 3.00. The Saints also had five pitchers average more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
AMARI JOHNSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Amari Johnson is a senior linebacker for the Clarion University football team this fall.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Johnson played in nine games with four starts last season at Clarion. He made 49 tackles, including 12 in one game. Overall, Johnson had four tackles for losses and one quarterback hurry.
CAT VACCARO: Yorktown High School graduate Cat Vaccaro is a junior hitting on the Loyola University Maryland women’s basketball team this fall.
Before suffering a season-ending injury last season, Vaccaro played in 56 sets and had 99 kills.
At Yorktown, she was a first-team all-region player in 2017.
SAM FRANKLIN: Yorktown High School graduate Sam Franklin is a junior midfielder on the men’s soccer team this fall at Bridgewater College.
For Bridgewater last fall, Franklin scored a goal and had two assists, playing in 18 games with five starts. He scored two goals as a freshman.
RANDALL GASKINS: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Randall Gaskins finished his men’s college basketball career with 722 points, 230 rebounds, 176 assists, 107 steals, 51 three pointers and he blocked 25 shots for the men’s basketball team for St. Francis University.
As a senior this past winter, the 6-foot-3 guard started 21 games and played in 30. He averaged 6.1 points per game. He finished with 48 assists and 22 steals.
THORA GIBBS: Yorktown High School graduate Thora Gibbs played in 15 games during the winter for the women’s basketball team at the University of Mary Washington in 2019-20.
The sophomore forward had 19 rebounds and two steals and averaged 1.2 points per game.
SEBASTIEN BONTE: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Sebastien Bonte was a junior golfer on the University of Mary Washington men’s team during the fall and spring.
In early March, Bonte shot a three-over-par 73-74–147 to finish second at the Callaway Gardens Intercollegiate tournament.
