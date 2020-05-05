VALERIE MARSHALL: Yorktown High School graduate Valerie Marshall was a junior for the Washington and Lee University women’s tennis team during the shortened spring season.
Marshall played No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, compiling a 7-1 record. The team was ranked 18th nationally in the Division III before play was halted.
Marshall was an all-district player for Yorktown.
MADDIE DONOHOE: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Maddie Donohoe was a freshman swimmer on the Atlantic Coast Conference champion women’s team the University of Virginia during hte winter.
In the ACC championships, Donohoe finished third in the 500 freestyle race.
MICHAELA MORRISON: Yorktown High School graduate Michaela Morrison had a standout career for the women’s swimming team at Denison University.
As a senior, Morrison helped the women’s 400 freestyle relay win the All-North Coast Athletic Conference championship. Individually in the conference meet, Morrison finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 individual medley.
The 2020 NCAA Division III national championship meet was canceled so Morrison did not get to participate in that competition. She was a four-time All-American at the college in the 100 breaststroke, the 100 free, the 200 IM and the 400 free relay.
C.J. STOWELL: Yorktown High School graduate C.J. Stowell had three assists and took nine shots on goal for the men’s lacrosse team at St. Leo University this spring.
The senior attack played in five games and had three ground balls.
Stowell’s freshman brother, Tyler, is on the team. He played in one game and took one shot.
NOAH WINSLOW: Senior right-hander Noah Winslow pitched one inning in the shortened baseball season for the University of Lynchburg this spring.
The Washington-Lee High School graduate struck out two batters during the season.
CHRIS BRADY: Washington-Lee High School graduate Chris Brady batted .261 in eight games for the Queens University of Charlotte baseball team during the spring season.
The junior catcher started six games and had six hits and four RBI in the shortened season.
RAFI VASQUEZ: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Rafi Vasquez batted .261 in eight games for the University of Charlotte during the spring season.
The senior batted .259 in 17 games. He had a home run, two doubles and 12 RBI.
In 2019, Vasquez had 12 homers and 45 RBI, hitting .289.
MEIKEL TURNER: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Meikel Turner batted .300 for the Morgan State softball team this season.
The junior outfielder played in 16 games with 12 hits and four RBI. She had two doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.