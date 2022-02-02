STEVENSON UNIVERSITY MEN’S BASKETBALL: Three players from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are members of the men’s basketball team this winter at Stevenson University.
Damon Koskovich is a senior forward who played at Madison High School. Through six games he averages 2.3 points per contest and has a total of 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.
Two guards, freshman Ronald Ayers and sophomore Ethan Jones, are graduates of the Flint Hill School and contributing players for Stevenson.
Jones has played in nine games with seven starts and averages 5.6 points per game as of recent days. He has 32 rebounds, 21 assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Jones has made three three-pointers.
Ayers averages 7.7 points through 11 games and has made 12 three-pointers. He has 22 rebounds, 13 assists and five steals.
JULIA BRAMHALL: Oakton High School graduate Julia Bramhall was a starting defender for the Shepherd University women’s soccer team in the fall.
In 17 games, Bramhall took two shots on goal.
PRIYA NAIR: Marshall High School graduate Priya Nair was a first-year forward for the women’s soccer team during the fall at Hood College.
Nair played in and started 18 games and led the team in scoring with 19 points, scoring six goals and having seven assists. Her 61 shots also led Hood.
For her performance, Nair was a second-team all-conference selection.
