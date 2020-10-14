Below is a roundup of some local high-school athletes in the Sun Gazette's coverage areas and their updates in college athletics.
JACK SLADE: McLean High School graduate Jack Slade had a 1-0 record and 1.75 earned run average in four innings of work this spring for the Harford Community College baseball team.
The sophomore right-handed pitcher had made one appearance, starting and getting the win in a victory over Anne Arundel Community College. He struck out four an allowed one earned run.
WILL LIVERPOOL: Will Liverpool, who played high-school baseball at McLean, then Bishop O’Connell, had pitched 22/3 innings this spring for the baseball team at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.
In two appearances, the right-hander had four strikeouts and no walks. He allowed seven hits.
At Pitt Community College as a freshman, Liverpool had a 4-0 record and 3.79 earned run average. He struck out 48 in 38 innings.
MORGAN WITTROCK: Madison High School graduate Morgan Wittrock was a senior runner for the Clemson University cross country and indoor and outdoor women’s teams in 2019-20.
During the indoor season, she ran a personal best time in the mile of 5:01.49 for 2019-20. She also ran a personal best of 2:20.47 in the 800 meters.
In cross country last fall, Wittrock was among Clemson’s top-five runners in the six meets she participated. She placed seventh in the Carolina Challenge and had three top-20 finishes.
ROBERT GUENTHER: Marshall High School graduate Robert Guenther was batting .241 through 19 games this spring for the Eastern Menonite University baseball team.
The sophomore infielder had 12 hits during the season, including two doubles, one triple and a home run. He had even RBI.
ELI THRASHER: Langley High School graduate Eli Thrasher was a member of the 2019-20 Dartmouth University men’s golf team.
He played in two tournaments during the fall and spring seasons with a stroke average of 76 and an 18-hole low of 71.
The freshman shot 74-80–234 during an early-season spring tournament before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DAMON KOSKOVICH: Madison High School graduate Damon Koskovich played in 16 games during the winter for the men’s basketball team at Stevenson University.
The sophomore forward grabbed 18 rebounds and made two three-pointers. He had six assists.
RYAN ROBINSON: Marshall High School graduate Ryan Robinson started 20 games and averaged 11 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest for the men’s basketball team at Dickinson College during the winter.
The sophomore guard made 25 three-point baskets, he amassed 40 assists, 30 steals and 10 blocked shots on the campagin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.