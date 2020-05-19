Following is a college roundup of high-school graduates from the Great Falls, McLean, Oakton and Vienna area.
RYAN DAVIS: Oakton High School graduate Ryan Davis played in 11 games during the spring season as a junior catcher for the Georgetown University baseball team.
JASON VOLPICELLI: Great Falls resident Jason Volpicelli, a graduate of Paul VI Catholic High School, was the third leading hitter with a .363 average on the Washington and Lee University baseball team this spring. The starting junior shortstop had played 14 games, all starts. He had three doubles, three sacrifice flies and 14 RBI.
As a sophomore, Volpicelli batted .341 for Washington and Lee (second best on the team) with two home runs in 31 games. As a freshman in 36 games, he battted .300.
MARY HAGOPIAN: Marshall High School graduate Mary Hagopian played in five matches and scooped up one ground ball during the shortened spring season for the women’s lacrosse team at Virginia Commonwealth University.Hagopian is a senior defender.
BRIDGET O’CONNELL: Oakton High School graduate Bridget O’Donnell had five goals and one assists through six games as a freshman attack this spring for the women’s lacrosse team at Bridgewater College. She took 17 shots.
LUCAS JOHNSON: Oakton High School graduate Lucas Johnson had five goals through for games as a sophomore attack this spring for the men’s lacrosse team at Bridgewater College.
Johnson had taken seven shots.
TEDDY REDDINGTON: Flint Hill School graduate Teddy Reddington pitched in four games and had a 1-2 record in 202/3 innings during the spring baseball season for Dickinson College. The junior right-hander had 13 strikeouts.
His career pitching record for the team is 6-4, which included a 5-2 mark last season.
KYLE NOVAK: Madison High School graduate Kyle Novak batted .317 through 16 games for the James Madison University baseball team this spring.
The sophomore infielder had 20 hits, including three doubles and two home runs. Novak drove in 16 runs and had three sacrifice flies.
KATE COVINGTON: McLean High School graduate Kate Covington batted .251 in 21 games this spring for the women’s softball team at the University of Virginia.
The junior outfielder belted two home runs, had nine RBI, doubled twice, had a triple and two stolen bases.
LUKE ERDMANN: Madison High School graduate Luke Erdmann played in five games as a freshman this spring for the baseball team at Washington and Lee University.
Eridmann batted .375. He had two hits, three RBI and stole two bases.
COURTLYNNE CASKIN: Potomac School graduate Courtlynne Caskin scored 16 goals in eight games during the early spring for the women’s lacrosse team at the University of Virginia.
The sophomore midfielder’s 21 points were second most on the team. She had five assists two game-winning goals and gathered 21 ground balls.
JORDAN EBERSOLE: Madison High School graduate Jordan Ebersole played in 13 games with 10 starts during the spring season for the Virginia Military Institute baseball team.
The senior outfielder had one home run, three RBI and two stolen bases during the shortened season.
JON CLINES: McLean High School graduate Jon Clines was a senior utility baseball player during the spring for the Virginia Military Institute team.
Clines started 17 games, belting two home runs and five doubles and he drove in 16 runs, and had one sacrifice fly. As a junior at VMI, Clines batted .340 with three homers, five doubles and 11 RBI.
CLAIRE MILLER: Flint Hill School graduate Claire Miller played in 20 games as a freshman for the Middlebury College women’s basketball team during the winter.
Miller averaged 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She had nine assists, five blocks and three steals. Miller made six three-point baskets.
MADEIRA SWIMMERS: Madeira School graduates Isabella Gati and Maddie Heilbrun were sophomore participants on the Division I women’s swimming and diving teams during the unfinished winter seasons for Harvard University and the University of Kentucky, respectively.
Gati had the top times for her team in 2019-20 in the 50 butterfly (24.15), 100 fly (51.6) and 200 fly (1:52.24). She had the fourth fastest mark in the 400 individual medley.
Heilbrun had top 20 and top 15 finishes in a number of events for Kentucky.
KYLE HAYES: Madison High School graduate Kyle Hayes was a senior catcher for the James Madison University baseball team during the spring. In five games, Hayes had five hits, including two home runs, and he drove in three runs.
CARTER BOSCH: Potomac School graduate Carter Bosch had a 1-2 record and a 5.32 earned run average in 22 innings this spring for the Georgetown University baseball team.
The sophomore right-handed pitcher had 22 strikeouts in four appearances, all starts.
HALLIGAN AND NIELSEN: Marshall High School graduate Patrick Halligan and Madison High grad Pete Nielsen were members of the George Mason University baseball team this spring.
Nielsen, a sophomore infielder, batted .246 with a double and two home runs in 15 games, all starts.
Halligan, a sophomore right-handed pitcher, threw 18 innings with 12 strikeouts in five appearances, including two starts. His record was 0-2.
ELI THRASHER: Langley High School graduate Eli Thrasher was a freshman golfer for the Dartmouth College men’s team durng the fall and spring seasons in 2019-20.
In the one tournament he played during the spring campaign, Thrasher shot 74-80–80. He is one of two freshmen on the team.
ZACH PERKINS: Madison High School graduate Zach Perkins was the second leading hitter with a .382 average on the Washington and Lee University baseball team this spring.
The freshman outfielder played in 12 games, which were all starts. In those games, he had five doubles, two triples and 16 RBI.
