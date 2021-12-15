KELLY GAUDIAN: Washington-Liberty High School graduate Kelly Gaudian was a senior fullback and captain for the women’s soccer team at Gettysburg College this past fall.
Gaudian started all 17 games she played in, scoring one goal and taking 13 shots. She made second-team all-conference for the second time in her college career.
In her career, Gaudian has played in 52 games with 51 starts, scored three goals and has taken 30 shots.
ALEX LEE: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Alex Lee is a junior guard for the women’s basketball team at Vassar College.
She has played in four games this season with three starts, and averages 6.8 and six rebounds per game. Lee has made three three-pointers, has six steals, three assists and one blocked shot.
ELON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bishop O’Connell High School graduates Brie Perpignan and Ajia James are members of the Elon University women’s basketball team.
Perpignan is a senior starting guard who was averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest through seven games. She had 44 assists, 11 steals, two blocks and had made seven three-pointers.
Perpignan entered the 2021-22 college season with 564 career points and 176 rebounds, accumulated in two seasons. Elon did not play a 2020-21 campaign because of COVID.
James is a sophomore guard averaging 4.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in seven games. She had three steals and one block.
ALYSSA HAYASHI: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Alyssa Hayashi is a freshman starting guard for the Swarthmore College women’s basketball team.
Through seven games, all starts, Hayashi averages 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds a contest. She has 14 assists, three steals and one blocked shot, and has made four three-pointers.
