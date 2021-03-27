BELLA NORTON: McLean High School graduate Bella Norton is playing a fifth season for the women’s softball team at Indiana University.
Norton, then a senior as well, played a few games last season, when the campaign was ended because of the pandemic. The NCAA allowed senior athletes to return to play a fifth season of they wanted.
Through 12 games this spring, Norton was batting .333. She had 12 hits, including three doubles and a triple, had six RBI and one sacrifice fly.
Norton has 117 career hits, including 42 as a junior, in those five campaigns.
KATE COVINGTON: McLean High School graduate Kate Covington is a senior outfielder for the women’s softball team at the University of Virginia.
Through 18 games, Covington had three homes runs, three doubles, 11 RBI and had scored seven runs.
Covington has 83 career hits, 42 RBI and 10 home runs.
