JOHN PIUS: Yorktown High School graduate John Pius started 10 games as a sophomore linebacker for the College of William and Mary football team during the fall.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder made 39 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for losses. Pius also recovered one fumble, and eight quarterback hurries. He played in 11 games total.
Pius was the Sun Gazette’s Defensive Player of the Year back in the 2019 season
REBECCA STEWART: Washington-Liberty High School graduate Rebecca Stewart is set to begin the women’s indoor track and field winter season in January at the University of Chicago.
During the spring outdoor season for the college, the freshman ran the second-fastest time in team history in the 100-meter hurdles (14.92). She recorded the fourth best triple jump in program history (11-57 meters) and also was a standout in the long jump and 200 meters (27.6).
ELON BASKETBALL: Bishop O’Connell High School graduates Brie Perpignan and Ajia James are members of the Elon University women’s basketball team.
Perpignan is a senior starting guard who was averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest through seven games. She had 44 assists, 11 steals, two blocks and had made seven three-pointers.
James is a sophomore guard averaging 4.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in seven games. She had three steals and one block.
ALEX LEE: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Alex Lee is a junior guard for the women’s basketball team at Vassar College. She has played in four games this season with three starts, and averages 6.8 and six rebounds per game. Lee has made three three-pointers, has six steals, three assists and one blocked shot.
JOE CORE: Washington-Liberty High School graduate Joe Core was a sophomore fullback on the men’s soccer team at the College of William and Mary during the fall.
Core played in 14 games and started 12. He had one assist and took three shots on goal.
ALYSSA HAYASHI: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Alyssa Hayashi is a freshman starting guard for the Swarthmore College women’s basketball team.
Through seven games, all starts, Hayashi averages 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds a contest. She has 14 assists, three steals and one blocked shot, and has made four three-pointers.
JACK MURPHY: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Jack Murphy was a backup freshman offensive lineman for the University of Marshall football team this fall.
The 6-foot-4, 283-pound Murphy played in two games.
At O’Connell, Murphy was a two-way starting lineman who was an all-state selection. After O’Connell he played one season at Fort Union Military Academy, before attending Marshall.
CAMILLE ASHE: Yorktown High School graduate Camille Ashe played in 14 games and started 12 for the University of Portland women’s soccer team during the fall.
Ashe was a sophomore defender who took two shots on goal during the season.
