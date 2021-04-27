Two Arlington residents recently enjoyed success in college athletics.
DAVID GALLION: Arlington resident David Gallion enjoyed a strong finish to the college swimming season for Gannon University in recent days in a conference championship competition.
The junior participated despite struggling with a shoulder injury that kept him from training much, and that affected his times.
Gallion was second in the 100 butterfly, third in the 200 fly, second in the 200 medley, helped the 200 medley relay to second and the 400 medley relay to second in a school-record 3:20.55.
Gallion also plays water polo at Gannon, but he did not compete in that sport this past fall because it was moved to January and conflicted with swimming. He hopes to compete in both sports again during his senior year.
Gallion was a standout summertime swimmer in the Northern Virginia Swimming League for the Arlington Forest Tigers.
ALAN TREAKLE: Wakefield High School graduate Alan Treakle recently completed his college basketball career, finishing with 875 career points.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard played for the University of Mount Olive Division II team.
During a shortened 2020-21 campaign because of the pandemic, Treakle had a strong performance. He played in all 15 games for the Trojans, averaging 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Treakle led the team in assists with 41, in three-point baskets with 23, in minutes played with 32.6 per outing and tied for second in steals with 15. The team finished 5-10.
Treakle scored 164 points for the 15 games. If the season had not been cut short, Treakle would have had the chance to score 1,000 career points.
