LAUREN FLYNN: Yorktown High School graduate Lauren Flynn is a freshman midfielder/forward for the women’s soccer team at Florida State University.
Flynn helped Florida State (11-0) win this season’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a 3-0 record. She played in each game, including the 3-2 victory over North Carolina in the title match.
In the quarterfinals, Flynn took three shots on goal in a win over Notre Dame.
During regular-season play, Flynn started one contest and had one assist.
Flynn helped the Yorktown girls win the Virginia High School League Class 6 state championship her sophomore and senior seasons.
LEWIS HONORED: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Matt Lewis, a 6-foot-5 senior guard for the James Madison University men’s basketball team, recently was selected as the preseason Player of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Lewis was a first-team All-Sun Gazette selection when he played at O’Connell.
Entering his senior season for James Madison this winter, Lewis has scored 1,574 career points, has 274 career assists and has made 195 three-pointers.
Through his first three games this season, Lewis has been highly productive. He has scored 58 points, averaging 19.3 points per game. Lewis has made six three-point baskets, has 16 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
LIZ SHEAN: Yorktown High School graduate Liz Shean will be a sophomore guard for the women’s basketball team at Boston University when its season begins in January. Shean played in seven games last season for the team.
At Yorktown, Shean finished her career with 992 points. She would have scored 1,000 points, but missed most of her senior season after suffering an early-season knee injury and playing only a handful of games.
Shean was a two-time first-team All- Liberty District player at Yorktown and made second-team All-Region her junior season.
QUINTEN CLAY: Former Yorktown High School boys basketball player Quinten Clay is now a sophomore high jumper for the men’s track and field team at Liberty Universitiy.
His highest jump in competition for Liberty so far is 6-feet, 83/4 inches. That height is the 10th highest leap in program history.
Liberty’s 2020-21 indoor season has yet to begin.
