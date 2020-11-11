Roundup of high-school athletes from the Sun Gazette's coverage areas of Fairfax County and how they are performing in college.
MAX WYSOCKI: Madison High School graduate Max Wysocki is a red-shirt freshman safety on the University of Oregon’s football team this fall.
Oregon has only played one game so far this fall.
At Madison, Wysocki was a first-team All-District and All-Region player.
MEGAN ANDERSON: Langley High School graduate Megan Anderson was a freshman pitcher on the Division II Clarion University women’s softball team this past spring.
The right-hander threw 14 innings and had a 1-2 record with a 2.50 earned run average before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She made four appearances, including three starts. Anderson struck out eight batters
Anderson’s victory came in Clarion’s final game. She hurled a complete game with four strikeouts and allowed one earned run.
In her senior season at Langley, Anderson helped the Saxons win the 6D North Region Tournament championship.
One of her teammates was Sidney Torres, who will be a freshman on the George Washington University women’s team this coming spring.
RACHEL JACKSON: Madison High School graduate Rachel Jackson is a junior forward on the women’s soccer team at Johns Hopkins University, which is yet to start its 2020 season.
As a sophomore, Jackson had nine goals and two assists for Johns Hopkins and led the team in shots taken. Three of her goals were game winners.
As a freshman, Jackson scored 11 goals (two game-winners) and had five assists. She took 45 shots.
NATALE ZANELLATO: Madison High School graduate Natale Zanellato is a senior outside hitter for the women’s volleyball team this fall at the University of Rhode Island. The team has not yet started its fall campaign.
As a junior, Zanellato led the team with 233 kills to go with 67 digs and 23 blocks. As a sophomore, she had 270 kills.
Zanellato played her freshman season at the University of Memphis, where she had 145 kills. She has 648 career kills.
RYAN LEVAY: Madison High School graduate Ryan Levay is a sophomore mid-fielder on the men’s soccer team at the University of Massachusetts. The team has not yet begun its fall season.
He played in 12 games as a freshman, scoring one goal, having one assist and taking eight shots.
At Madison, Levay was a first-team All-Region player.
