Some swimmers and divers recently participated in the men's and women's NCAA swimming and diving championships.
IZZY GATI: Madeira School graduate Izzy Gati participated in the NCAA women’s swimming championships for the University of Kentucky in recent days.
The junior swam the lead leg on Kentucky’s second-place 800 freestyle relay, and was a member of the 10th-place 400 medley relay.
Individually, Gati finished eighth in the 200 butterfly in 1:54.35 and ninth in the 100 fly (51.81).
Her efforts helped the Kentucky women place 11th in the meet.
At Madeira, Gati was a Division I private-school state champion in the 100 fly.
CASEY STORCH: Langley High School graduate Casey Storch participated in the NCAA men’s swimming championships for the University of Virginia.
Storch finished 10th in the 400 individual medley and had a top 30 in the 200 IM.
MADELINE LAPORTE: Madison High School graduate Madeline LaPorte participated in the NCAA women’s swimming championships for the University of Notre Dame.
The junior placed 28th in the 1,650 freestyle in 16:19.02.
At Madison, LaPorte helped the Warhawks win a state championship.
THE DUNCAN BROTHERS: Madison High School graduates and brothers Greg and Sam Duncan participated in the NCAA men’s diving championships in recent days.
Greg, a senior, placed fifth in the 1-meter event for Purdue University with a score of 374.85. He then finished 23rd at the 3-meter height.
Sam, a freshman, tied for 19th for the University of Kentucky in the 1-meter, as the brothers competed against each other in that event.
Both were standout divers for Madison, with Sam Duncan winning a state championship. Each also won district and region titles.
“It’s amazing, Madison had two phenomenal divers, and both are doing so well in college now,” Madison diving coach Brenda Massey said. “The two pushed each other. Sam said Greg set a fire under him. They are very comparable divers.”
