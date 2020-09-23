Following is a roundup of how athletes from high-schools in the Sun Gazette coverage areas of Fairfax County are now performing in college.
O’KELLY McWILLIAMS: Flint Hill School graduate O’Kelly McWilliams had a 1-0 record and a 1.80 earn run average in 10 innings pitched this spring for the Wofford College baseball team.
The freshman had 18 strikeouts and four walks in four appearances.
JOHN CERRETANI: Langley High School graduate John Cerretani had an 0-1 record for the Sacred Heart University baseball team during the spring.
The senior right-handed pitcher appeared in five games with three starts. In 112/3 innings Cerretani had three strikeouts.
As a junior, Cerretani had a 4-1 record and a 4.08 earned run average. For his career, his record was 4-3 in 812/3 innings with 48 strikeouts.
RILEY JORGENSON: Madison High School graduate Riley Jorgenson played in 20 games this past winter for the men’s college basketball team at Maine Maritime Academy.
The 6-foot-3 junior forward averaged 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and he made 29 three-pointers. Jorgenson had 57 assists, 30 steals and five blocked shots. He started 13 games.
Through three seasons, Jorgenson has scored 705 points.
His younger brother, Joey, will be a freshman this fall and play men’s college lacrosse at Merrimack College.
ERIC LINGEBACH: Oakton High School graduate Eric Lingebach played in nine games as a freshman for the Christopher Newport University baseball team this spring.
He had two hits, including a double and triple, and he drove in three runs.
Lingebach helped the Vienna Post 180 American Legion team win district and state championships last summer and reach the championship game of the region tourney.
JULIA LONGO: McLean High School graduate Julia Longo had a 1-2 record and 2.72 earned run average in 18 innings this spring for the women’s softball team at the University of Pennsylvania.
The sophomore right-handed pitcher had 12 strikeouts and two complete games in her four starts.
As a freshman at Penn, Longo had a 6-5 record in 712/3 innings with 46 strikeouts.
MATIAS PROCK: McLean High School graduate Matias Prock, who scored more than 1,000 career points in high school, played this past winter for the men’s graduate basketball team at Fork Union Military Academy.
BRADEN JOHNSON: Oakton High School graduate Braden Johnson played in 26 games with six starts during the winter for the men’s basketball team at Johns Hopkins University.
The sophomore guard made 47 three-pointers, averaged 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, had 22 assists, 19 steals and 11 blocked shots.
He helped the team reach the NCAA Division III Tournament.
KRISTEN GIERY: Madison High School graduate Kristen Giery played in 19 games and batted .260 with five doubles and seven RBI for the women’s softball team at Boston College. The sophomore had 13 hits and two sacrifice flies.
As a freshman, Giery hit three home runs, had three doubles and had 12 RBI.
Giery played on state championship teams during her standout career at Madison.
EMMA CROOKS: Langley High School graduate Emma Crooks scored 23 goals and had one assist in 10 games this spring for the women’s larosse team at Virginia Tech.
The junior attack took 42 shots and gathered 15 ground balls. She has scored 82 career goals.
DANNY HOSLEY: Langley High School graduate Danny Hosley was batting .241 through 16 games for the Norfolk State University baseball team this spring when the season ended.
The junior had one double and three RBI. Hosley was a multiple-sport standout at Langley.
