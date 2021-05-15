Three local high-school pitchers from the Sun Gazette enjoyed success this spring pitching on the college level.
AMANDA MOORE: In four appearances, McLean High School graduate Amanda Moore had a 3-1 record and a 1.93 earned run average for the women’s softball team at the Coast Guard Academy.
In 29 innings, the freshman right-handed pitcher had 33 strikeouts and 10 walks. She had thrown four complete games.
MEGAN ANDERSON: Langley High School graduate Megan Anderson had a 4-6 record and a 3.86 earned run average for the women’s softball team at Clarion University.
The sophomore pitcher had appeared in 15 games with nine starts and three complete games. She had two saves and had thrown 612/3 innings, with 24 strikeouts and 23 walks.
With the bat, Anderson had two hits and two RBI.
JULIA LONGO: McLean High School graduate Julia Longo finished with a 3-2 record and a 1.66 earned run average for the women’s softball team at the University of Pennsylvania this spring.
The junior right-hander started five games, with four complete games. In 33 2/3 innings, Longo had 28 strikeouts.
The team’s season was limited to 10 games because of the pandemic.
