Clara Robbins felt the difference right away.
The speed. The intensity. The overall level of play. It all took a toll on the 2016 Colonial High School graduate as she adjusted to life as a rookie in the National Women’s Soccer League.
“It was a shock to my body,” Robbins said.
After a stellar career at Florida State, Robbins faced a steep learning curve when she arrived in the NWSL as the ninth-overall pick by North Carolina Courage in the league’s 2023 draft in January.
In particular, Robbins needed to play the ball quicker to keep up with the pace. As she works on her game, Robbins has participated in two games so far with one start.
It’s a change for someone used to starting on a consistent basis. But Robbins understands why the Courage are bringing her along slowly.
“It’s nothing that’s shocking,” Robbins said. “I’m handling it as a I go. I’m really learning to embrace the process.”
In some ways, Robbins is accustomed to learning as she goes.
She encountered an up-and-down career at Florida State. Due to a season-ending injury in 2018 and the pandemic, Robbins played seven seasons of college soccer. Her 110 played games are the most in school history and the second most in women’s college soccer history.
“I had lots of different experiences, so I was able to wear a few different hats,” Robbins said.
Robbins said she had moments when she wondered whether she wanted to keep playing soccer after college. Would she be healthy enough to compete after her injury? Would she want to?
In the end, though, Robbins stayed the course to fulfill her plan of competing in professional soccer.
When Robbins was on the field, she made an impact. She was a member of two national championship teams in 2018 and 2021 and was a two-time ACC Tournament MVP (2020, 2021).
Robbins received no clear indication the Courage would select her, but she’s glad they did.
North Carolina plays a possession-style game that suits Robbins’ skillset better.
Robbins enjoys the challenge of finding ways to improve her game.
“It’s something new,” Robbins said. “It’s something to work toward every day. I love the training sessions we have. There is something to be said for raising the ceiling. If you put yourself in a box, you will stay within the confines of that box.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.