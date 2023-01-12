The North Carolina Courage selected Colonial Forge High School graduate Clara Robbins with the ninth overall pick Thursday night in the first round of the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Robbins played seven years at Florida State, the most in school history and the second most in women’s college soccer history.
She was a member of two national championship teams in 2018 and 2021. Overall, Robbins competed in 110 games with 17 goals and 25 assists as a midfielder.
She is a two-time ACC Tournament MVP (2020, 2021).
