When Colonial Forge senior Ethen Horne was asked about his emotions upon playing Woodbridge, the school from which he transferred after last season, he admitted to feeling both excitement and anger.

If this is the way Horne plays with a chip on his shoulder, Colonial Forge might hope it stays there all season.

Horne, who played a number of positions including quarterback last season for Woodbridge, scored as both an option quarterback and a wide receiver Friday night, racking up three touchdowns in all to help the Eagles to a 48-22 victory over visiting Woodbridge in the season opener for both teams.

Horne snapped a 7-7 tie late in the first quarter with an explosive 66-yard run off right tackle and down the sidelines.

Later, after Woodbridge pulled within 21-15, Horne hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass from Forge’s number one quarterback Eli Taylor to give Forge a 28-15 halftime lead. Horne later scored on an 8-yard run, giving him three touchdowns and 94 yards on the evening.

“When they get me the ball, all I am thinking is I gotta make something happen,” Horne said. “I had a lot of excitement, but I was also angry with a few things that went on over there. I decided to use it as fuel today. [The anger was why I decided to transfer, and also to be closer to family.”

Colonial Forge coach John Brown said the coaching staff knew they had a dynamic kid on their side in Horne, but they truly didn’t know how great he was until Horne showed them firsthand during the game.

“We kind of knew what we had—that he was a dynamic receiver,” Brown said. “But we didn’t know exactly how good until he showed us tonight. We definitely have to find ways to get him the ball.”

Even though the final score was not very close, the quarterback who followed Horne at Woodbridge, Denari Hill, had a spectacular night. Hill completed his first four passes and threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He ended up fairly efficient, only throwing incomplete six times.

Hill was sacked twice, but also eluded trouble by using great scrambling ability on several occasions. One particular play, just before Hill’s first scoring pass (an 84-yarder to Moses Kamara, saw Hill elude a couple would-be tacklers, scrambled out of the pocket, and then fired a strike. Later, Hill found Kamara again, this time for a 74-yard score. Hill has a strong arm and several times threw the ball very well, but the receivers dropped it.

Woodbridge was victimized by two costly fumbles, leading to 14 Colonial Forge points.

The Eagles’ Josiah Bryson scored twice, opening the game’s scoring with a 14-yard run. Later, Bryson scored on a 4-yard run.

Horne only played in the game at quarterback because starting quarterback Eli Taylor was being eased back into action after taking a “hit above the chin,” Brown said. Taylor was playing with a knee brace on after suffering a ruptured Ulna Collateral Ligament (UCL) in a playoff game against Battlefield no less.

“We used him [at quarterback] in key spots when we needed him and he came through,” Brown said.

A case in point is the final possession of the first half for Forge. Just before the play, Brown called time out. Brown said he told Taylor to “take this in; make something happen.”

And make something happen Taylor said, “Go get a touchdown,” Brown said he told him. Moments later the athletic Horne caught a scoring pass from Taylor.

Brown was asked if having two dynamic players at quarterback would be an advantage going forward.

“Time will tell, but he’s definitely dynamic so to what degree we have both Eli and Ethen playing quarterback in the future, I can’t say for sure, but it definitely is great having a player like Ethen.”