Colonial Forge High School’s Zyhir Hope has accepted an invitation to attend the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Combine June 20-25 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The combine hosts the top high school and college baseball prosects who are eligible for the July 9-11 MLB Amateur Draft.

High school players will compete in an eight-game tournament as well as do workouts and receive evaluations.

Players are chosen for the combine by a committee of MLB, USA Baseball and MLB Club scouting executives, who include feedback from all 30 MLB Clubs.

Hope, who graduated from high school in May, recorded nine home runs, 38 RBI, 35 runs, 29 stolen bases, a .663 on-base percentage and a .530 batting average this season in 24 games. Colonial Forge’s season ended Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to defending Class 6 state champion Freedom-South Riding in the region quarterfinals.

Besides his hitting and running ability, Hope drew attention this season from MLB teams for his pitching. Used primarily as the Eagles’ closer, Hope had three saves, 23 strikeouts, a 1-1 record and a 1.25 ERA in 14 innings.

Hope has signed with the University of North Carolina. He is ranked the No. 267 overall prospect for this year's draft by Baseball America.