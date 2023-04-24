Kettle Run High School graduate Brenton Doyle is expected to join the Colorado Rockies Monday, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
This would be Doyle’s first time with the Major League Baseball club during the regular season.
Doyle, who is on the Rockies’ 40-man roster, played some with the big-league club during spring training before being assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque March 14.
The 24-year-old centerfielder was hitting .306 with five homers and eight RBI in 49 at-bats for Albuquerque.
The Rockies selected Doyle in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Shepherd University (WV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.