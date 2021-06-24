Another example of the crazy local sports world as a result of the pandemic is how three different sports have overlapped this June. That usually is not the case during the normal sports seasons.
On June 19, the summer season began for a couple of swim organizations, including the large Northern Virginia Swimming League. Also that day, some local District 17 American Legion baseball opening games were played. In addition, the public high-school sports seasons in the area were ongoing, with some state playoff tournaments and competitions just getting started.
Normally, those three seasons don’t all overlap. The high-school campaign is concluded before the NVSL starts its meets. The Legion schedule usually starts in early June, before the NVSL opens and as high-school playoffs are about finished.
This year, because of the pandemic, the springtime high-school seasons were extended two to three weeks until the final weekend of June, wrapping up with the Virginia High School League state playoffs, as many players had already graduated.
The NVSL and Colonial Swimming League each began their seasons a week early this summer. Legion baseball, in the meantime, opened nearly three weeks later than normal, needing to wait until the high-school seasons were nearly finished in order to finalize rosters.
Those changes all resulted in action in all three leagues occurring the same weekend, which probably has never occured before.
Other high-school and youth-league sports schedules were adjusted and changed a bit throughout 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. So, since December, local sports have been out of whack to some degree.
Beginning with the fall season, hopefully all will be back to normal.
We’ll see what happens.
