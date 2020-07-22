Baseball players James Triantos of Madison High School and Griffin Stieg of McLean High were members of the North all-star team that won the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The baseball players chosen for the games were regarded as the top 15-to-17-year-old high-school players in Virginia. They competed in an eight-game playoff.
The North team finished 3-1, winning the championship game by an 8-3 final and scoring 37 runs in its four games.
Stieg and Triantos each had multiple hits and RBI in the games. Triantos pitched in the title game, closing by getting the final three outs over the East.
With the bat, Triantos double, tripled and had two RBI in the final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.