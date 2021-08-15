The season was only over for a few days and the baseball managers for the area’s American Legion District 17 summer teams already were working to recruit players for their 2022 rosters.
With so much competition among various summer teams to attract players, the Legion managers believe they can’t wait. So they begin making initial contact with players, even with the start of season a year or so away.
“You just can’t wait and drag your feet,” Vienna Post 180 manager Nick Good said. “There are travel teams, Babe Ruth team and now the local college league all trying to get some of the same players. It’s a challenge and work. If you wait, you lose out on players.”
Other Legion managers echo what Good said.
Arlington Post 139 manager Bob Romano’s team won the District 17 tournament this summer and finished third in the state a week later. Within days, Romano was making contact with a catcher about possibly joining the 2022 team.
Once the high-school baseball season begins in the spring, Legion managers like Good and Romano and Ray Zdancewicz from Falls Church Post 130, Al Vaxmonsky from Springfield 176 and Keith Horenstein of McLean 270 are regulars at the games their Legion teams draw players from.
Good said he never missed a night of high-school action this past season, regularly making contact with players from Madison, Oakton and South Lakes high schools, and their parents at those games, about joining his Post 180 summer Legion team.
Vaxmonsky is a regular at Lake Braddock, South County and West Springfield high-school games.
Zdancewicz was all over the place. He’s an assistant coach at Lake Braddock during the high-school season. But when he could, he attended other games like at Marshall and Falls Church high contests, two schools his Legion team draws players from.
Years ago, before travel ball and college leagues, when Legion and Babe Ruth were the only summer leagues attracting players, managers did little recruiting, if any. In fact, the players contacted the managers about playing, instead.
Not anymore these days. Once a current summertime Legion season has come to an end, a manager’s work regarding the next campaign has already begun.
