Below are the conference lineups for the 2022 fall regular season of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news.
For information about the league, call Dave at (703) 663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver, Alexandria Red, Oakton Green, Arlington Gold, Alexandria Dark Green, Fairfax Light Blue, Alexandria Black, Alexandria Maroon, Springfield Navy Blue, Fairfax Royal Blue.
National Conference: Reston Green, Fairfax Red, Fairfax Royal Blue, Springfield Maroon, Gainesville Silver.
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue, Springfield Orange, Reston Maroon, Fairfax Navy Blue, Reston Silver, Lake Ridge Green, Vienna Gold, Great Falls Red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.