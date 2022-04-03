Maybe some year and somehow, two outstanding girls and boys all-star high-school basketball events could be merged and played the same day at the same venue.
That way, those wanting to see all of the games, three-point shooting and dunk competitions could easily do so. But not now.
On Sunday, March 20, the annual girls Suburban Classic, consisting of an all-star game of senior players and a preceding three-point shooting contest, was held at Madison High School beginning at 12:30 p.m. On the same day, with a 1 p.m. start, the boys Nova Challenge took place at Fairfax High, with three all-star games and three-point and dunk contests.
Both have become popular events that have interest to many. But choices have to be made which to attend, because of the time and venue conflicts.
That’s too bad, because the senior games include the top girls and boys players from different Northern Virginia locales. The Arnolie sisters from Madison High School, Yorktown’s Ana Bournigal, Oakton’s Sophia Zinzi, McLean’s Mia Fitzgerald and Langley’s Annabeth Holsinger and Caitlyn Shumadine were among those who played in the girls game. The boys game included local players, as well.
Maybe the event organizers could get together to at least discuss the possibility of merging and somehow condensing the events into one day-long competition at the same venue. They would have to determine the profit-sharing setup, of course, and some other details.
Or, maybe keep the names of the events and keep them separate. But at least play the games at the same site with different start times. That way, lofty rent prices could be shared.
If that could be worked out and promoted a bit, the basketball day could become quite popular. If not, then the organizers should agree to hold their events on different days.
