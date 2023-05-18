BOYS SOCCER

OSBOURN 6, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Cooper Noseworthy led the top-seeded Eagles (17-0-0) with four goals and an assist in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals Wednesday.

Erith Garcia scored a goal and had an assist. Ahmed Chirinos scored a goal. Noel Sotelo had 2 assists and Elias SanJuan had an assist.

Osbourn hosts second-seeded Battlefield (12-4-1) Monday at 6 p.m. in the tournament final.

BATTLEFIELD 3, OSBOURN PARK 0: Battlefield goals were scored by Luke Smith, Alex Shawky and Robbie Karas. Assists provided by Yazan Yaghmmour, Robbie Kara's, and Amari Benjamin in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.

Anthony Estrada, Kyle Morrell, Luke Smith, Alex Shawky, and Emmitt Inestroza collaborated to get the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 2, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Emory Davis scored the game winner in the 72 minute Wednesday for the top-seeded Bobcats in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.

Battlefield (12-1-3) hosts second-seeded Freedom-South Riding Monday at 6 p.m. in the tournament final.

Cammi Beckmeyer scored the equalizer for Battlefield in the 33rd minute on a corner from Lily Wright.