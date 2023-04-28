Cortez Whiting announced Friday he has stepped down as Osbourn High School’s head football coach.
The Gar-Field graduate led the Eagles for six seasons. This was his first head coaching job after serving as an assistant at a number of schools.
Osbourn went 21-37 during his time there. The Eagles were 4-6 in 2022.
In 2021, Whiting led Osbourn to its first playoff appearance since 2011. The Eagles went 8-4 that season before losing to Battlefield in the region semifinals.
That came on the heels of going 4-2 during the pandemic-shortened season in the spring of 2021 when Osbourn posted its first winning record since 2011 as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.