What might happen if high-school sports are not played for the balance of the 2020-21 school year because of the ongoing pandemic?
At the present, the fall season has been postponed until early spring (in theory) for the majority of school systems across the metro area. No final decision has been made on the upcoming winter campaigns.
While high schools sit it out and don’t play, one theory is that club, travel and youth sports will quickly act to fill the void. They will expand leagues and seasons, or even create new leagues, because the demand of athletes will increase along with their availability and desire to play.
As a result, the high-school games and events could suffer and slip some in popularity and importance. Possibly, high-school athletes won’t play with their schools, any more in favor of club and travel sports.
More and more, college recruiters already skip high-school sports in favor of club and travel ball to watch potential athletes.
Look what happened this past summer when most college baseball leagues canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new replacement league in Vienna quickly was formed and became hugely popular, having to even turn away players. Going forward, that league likely will now be a summer regular.
That could start occurring in other sports. Maybe more substitute fall- football leagues for high-school-age will be formed that aren’t associated with any school system. One state already has such a league.
Same for prep basketball, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball and other sports. That all could happen.
One thing is certain. Eager athletes of any age don’t want to wait around for a place to play. If they can participate, and some alternative to high-school sports is offered, best guess is they all will play.
