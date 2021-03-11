The annual and popular Arlington County high-school girls and boys cross country meets are normally run in October, but will be held March 17 this year.
The meet was postponed from the fall because of the pandemic, when the entire high-school sports seasons were postponed until March and April, with each sport having a significantly reduced schedule.
It wasn’t initially known if the annual county meet would be held with the new setup.
The Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown girls and boys varsity teams will be competing. It’s not yet known if the private-school Bishop O’Connell teams will join the meet as usual.
The venue will be at the usual Bluemont Park course starting in the late afternoon.
The defending champions are the O'Connell girls and boys teams with Washington-Liberty second in each.
Individually, W-L's Ally Obenberger is the defending girls champion.
