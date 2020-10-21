As of Oct. 12, high-school sports teams from all three seasons in Arlington were allowed to start holding optional and limited practice sessions, which are basically conditioning workouts with no balls or contact permitted.
Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown girls and boys teams from the fall, winter and spring campaigns take turns trading practice days at the various school venues so all get the chance to hold some type of workouts.
“It’s kind of like a big exercise class, but it’s nice to get as many of us together and get something done and to see them,” Washington-Liberty head football coach Josh Shapiro said. “I think this means much more mentally than anything, because the players are happy to be together and doing something together.”
Wrestling, track and field and cross country teams will begin workouts Oct. 19.
Workouts are expected to continue regularly until decisions are made otherwise.
The fall high-school sports season has been postponed until early spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No decision has been made whether any of those upcoming seasons will be held.
PATTERSON TO RUTGERS: Yorktown High School senior wide receiver and kick returner Max Patterson has verbally committed to play college football at Rutgers University.
As a junior, the 5-foot-11 Patterson was a first-team all-Sun Gazette wide receiver and kick returner, helping Yorktown win the Liberty District championship and advance to the title game of the 6D North Region Tournament.
The speedy Patterson was Yorktown’s leading receiver and scored multiple touchdowns. He was a first-team all-district and all-region wide receiver.
Patterson caught 59 passes for 1,070 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He had 18 catches for 233 yards and two TDs in Yorktown’s three playoff games. Overall, Patterson had six games with more than 100 receiving yards. He caught three scoring passes in one contest.
Patterson was a defensive back on the other side of the ball for Yorktown.
Patterson’s older brother, Davis Patterson, is a former all-Sun Gazette first-team wide receiver. He’s now a redshirt sophomore wide receiver listed on the roster for the Division I James Madison University football team.
W-L NEEDS COACHES: Washington-Liberty High School has openings for the various coaches positions: Head girls freshman basketball, head junior varsity girls softball, varsity assistant for girls tennis, varsity assistant for girls soccer and varsity assistant for girls and boys crew.
Contact Carol Callaway at carol.callaway@apsva.us.
WAKEFIELD COACHING OPENINGS: Wakefield High School has an opening for a head swimming and diving coach and a girls head tennis coach.
The swimming and diving season is during the winter, scheduled to begin in December. The tennis season is during the spring.
In track and field, Wakefield has openings for assistant coaches for sprints, jumps and hurdles. The school also needs a varsity assistant girls lacrosse coach.
For more information about the positions, contact Nate Hailey at Nathel.hailey@apsva.us.
