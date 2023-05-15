The local high school rowing season concluded at the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championship Day 2 Regatta on May 13. The races were held on the Occoquan River race course in Sandy Run Regional Park.
The championship regatta is open to all public and private schools in Virginia and serves as a qualifier for Scholastic Nationals. Although most of the schools are from Northern Virginia, rowing programs from Richmond, Charlottesville and the Tidewater area also compete. 219 boats from 51 schools raced for state championships.
Notes:
- Most events had morning heats with afternoon finals.
- Petite Finals are for places 7 - 12 and are only held for Varsity 8s and 4s.
- Schools enter events based on team size, equipment owned and age of their athletes.
- 4xs, 2xs and 1xs are sculling events (2 oars per rower).
- 8s and 4s are sweep events (1 oar per rower). These boats also have a coxswain (person who steers the boat and commands the rowers).
- Junior events are restricted to 11th graders and younger. Teams are not required to enter a varsity boat to enter these events.
- Teams must enter a varsity boat to enter a 2nd boat.
- B entries are only allowed in sculling events, provided there is an available lane.
*Nationals automatic qualifier. Note: 2nd 8s can only qualify if the school’s Varsity 8 also qualifies.
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 McLean* 04:42.6
2 W. Springfield* 04:43.9
3 Madison* 04:48.5
4 Yorktown 04:49.6
5 Wakefield 04:51.9
6 Colgan 04:56.0
Boys Varsity 8 Petite Final
1 Alexandria 04:56.7
2 Jefferson 05:00.5
3 Woodson 05:01.8
4 Wash-Liberty 05:03.5
5 Fairfax 05:07.7
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Wakefield* 05:21.7
2 Yorktown* 05:23.9
3 Woodson* 05:26.6
4 McLean 05:30.3
5 Langley 05:33.6
6 Alexandria 05:37.8
Girls Varsity 8 Petite Final
1 Wash-Liberty 05:34.2
2 Colgan 05:35.6
3 Madison 05:37.8
4 Jefferson 05:38.8
5 Robinson 05:44.2
6 G'town Visitation 05:52.4
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Norfolk Academy* 05:26.3
2 Oakton* 05:35.1
3 Broad Run* 05:35.6
4 L. Braddock 05:37.0
5 Robinson 05:40.4
6 W. Potomac 05:45.8
Boys Varsity 4 Petite Final
1 Forest Park 05:50.9
2 Great Bridge 05:57.1
3 Battlefield 05:58.1
4 Rock Ridge 06:04.9
5 Independence 06:09.4
6 Mathews 06:19.5
Girls Varsity 4 Final
1 W. Springfield* 06:01.2
2 Stone Bridge* 06:03.0
3 Sidwell Friends* 06:04.6
4 Oakton 06:07.7
5 Woodbridge 06:18.6
6 Norfolk Academy 06:21.6
Girls Varsity 4 Petite Final
1 Battlefield 06:20.5
2 Yorktown 06:26.0
3 Forest Park 06:30.1
4 Episcopal 06:31.6
5 L. Braddock 06:42.2
6 Great Bridge 06:46.8
Boys 2nd 8 Final
1 McLean* 04:51.9
2 W. Springfield* 04:56.4
3 Madison 04:58.5
4 Jefferson 04:58.7
5 Woodson 04:59.7
6 Alexandria 05:02.4
Girls 2nd 8 Final
1 Alexandria 05:28.4
2 Woodson* 05:34.8
3 Yorktown* 05:37.7
4 McLean 05:42.5
5 Wakefield 05:43.7
6 Langley 05:48.2
Boys Junior 8 Final
1 South County* 04:54.1
2 W. Springfield* 05:00.7
3 Stone Bridge* 05:04.0
4 L. Braddock 05:04.2
5 Robinson 05:09.1
6 Oakton 05:14.7
Girls Junior 8 Final
1 South County* 05:44.0
2 Fairfax* 06:03.6
3 Madison* 06:09.4
4 Riverside 06:14.7
5 Norfolk Academy 06:19.8
Boys 2nd 4 Final
1 W. Springfield 05:40.6
2 Forest Park 05:43.0
3 Norfolk Academy 05:52.2
4 Battlefield 05:55.6
5 Stone Bridge 06:07.5
6 Woodbridge 06:13.9
Girls 2nd 4 Final
1 W. Springfield 06:17.4
2 Stone Bridge 06:21.0
3 Norfolk Academy 06:31.1
4 Woodbridge 06:37.4
5 Forest Park 06:42.9
6 Battlefield 06:55.0
Boys Junior 4 Final
1 Norfolk Academy* 05:26.0
2 Oakton* 05:46.6
3 Fairfax* 05:49.1
4 Broad Run 05:50.0
5 South County 05:54.4
6 Granby 05:57.9
Girls Junior 4 Final
1 L. Braddock* 06:16.3
2 South County* 06:19.2
3 Oakton* 06:23.4
4 Broad Run 06:24.7
5 W. Springfield 06:47.1
6 Fairfax 06:51.9
Boys Varsity 4x
1 Albemarle* 05:09.4
2 W. Albemarle 05:12.9
3 Justice A 05:31.6
4 Hickory 05:52.2
5 Hylton 06:09.8
6 Justice B 06:23.6
Girls Varsity 4x
1 W. Albemarle A* 06:17.7
2 W. Albemarle B 06:41.7
3 Justice 06:54.8
4 Mount Vernon 07:17.0
Boys Junior 4x
1 Albemarle* 05:26.4
2 Hylton 05:48.0
3 W. Albemarle 05:51.6
4 Justice 05:52.2
Girls Junior 4x
1 Albemarle* 05:56.6
2 W. Albemarle 06:14.1
3 Justice 06:17.3
4 Alexandria 06:23.2
5 Granby 06:24.4
6 L. Braddock 06:39.2
Boys Varsity 2x Final
1 Albemarle* 05:19.0
2 Great Bridge* 05:49.2
3 Cox 05:52.8
4 Gar-Field 05:57.5
5 Justice 06:04.3
6 Hylton 06:23.0
Boys Junior 2x Final
1 W. Albemarle* 05:45.8
2 Mathews 05:56.2
3 Grassfield 06:07.2
4 Granby 06:10.9
5 Gar-Field 06:30.0
Girls Junior 2x
1 W. Albemarle* 06:33.0
2 Mathews 06:39.7
3 Albemarle 06:47.2
4 Justice 07:55.8
5 Potomac 08:23.1
Boys Varsity 1x Final
1 W. Albemarle A* 05:49.8
2 Wakefield* 05:52.7
3 Grassfield 06:19.8
4 Landstown 06:32.1
5 W. Albemarle B 06:33.5
6 Potomac 06:35.7
Girls Varsity 1x Final
1 Hickory* 06:49.0
2 Potomac School* 06:49.4
3 Albemarle 07:02.7
4 Maury 07:28.7
5 Hylton 07:46.6
6 W. Albemarle 08:05.4
Boys Junior 1x
1 W. Albemarle* 05:58.1
2 Albemarle 06:34.1
3 Episcopal 06:49.5
4 Grassfield 07:02.4
Girls Junior 1x Final
1 Albemarle* 06:44.8
2 W. Albemarle A 06:50.0
3 Kellam 07:02.9
4 W. Albemarle B 07:14.7
5 Hylton 07:20.1
6 Grassfield 07:34.5
