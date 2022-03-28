The Regional Park Regatta was held on the Occoquan race course on March 26. This was the first time that non-varsity events were held and the starting platform was used.
Crews from 31 schools battled windy conditions throughout the day. Unfortunately, the conditions deteriorated and the afternoon Boys and Girls Varsity 8 races were canceled. The results of the varsity events that were completed are listed below.
Boys Varsity 4 Flight 1
1st Robinson 6:09.7
2nd Fairfax 6:15.3
3rd South County 6:30.8
4th Broad Run 6:34.6
Boys Varsity 4 Flight 2
1st Stone Bridge 6:19.0
2nd Briar Woods 6:19.5
3rd Rock Ridge 7:12.6
4th St John Paul 7:13.2
Girls Varsity 4
1st Stone Bridge 6:26.1
2nd Westminster (GA) 6:29.4
3rd Lake Braddock A 6:42.6
4th Lake Braddock B 6:44.9
5th Broad Run 6:45.7
6th St John Paul 6:57.7
Boys Varsity 4x
1st Western Albemarle A 5:53.8
2nd Western Albemarle B 5:56.8
3rd Justice 6:38.0
4th Hylton 6:45.8
5th Western Albemarle C 7:06.8
Girls Varsity 4x
1st Western Albemarle A 7:04.9
2nd Western Albemarle B 7:40.9
3rd Western Albemarle C 7:49.2
4th Justice A 7:54.5
5th Justice B 8:36.5
6th Hylton 10:24.5
Boys Varsity 2x
1st Western Albemarle A 5:58.4
2nd Western Albemarle B 6:13.2
3rd Justice 6:59.8
4th Hylton 7:02.7
5th Stone Bridge 7:32.9
Girls Varsity 2x
1st Western Albemarle A 6:35.6
2nd Western Albemarle B 7:08.0
3rd Hylton 7:10.6
4th Gar-Field 8:12.6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.