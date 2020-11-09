When running for the Marshall High School girls cross country team, Ashley Holt helped the Statesmen win multiple championships.
Now as a red-shirt sophomore for the North Carolina State University women’s team, Holt helped the Wolfpack win a title as well – the recent Atlantic Coast Conference crown in Cary, N.C.
Holt finished 20th in the 6K race in 20:41, for one of her strongest college performances. She was the team’s fifth finisher. As a result, Holt earned All-ACC honors.
It was the team’s fifth straight ACC title and 26th in program history.
Earlier this fall, Holt placed seventh at the Virginia Tech Invitational.
At Marshall, she finished 21st in the 2017 state meet during her senior season after missing her junior campaign with injuries.
“I’m glad Ashley was able to show what she can do and show the talent she has,” Marshall cross country coach Darrell General said. “Ashley has things in order now and is really coming on.”
Her sister, Heather Holt, also runs for N.C. State, but she did not compete in the ACC meet, as she is dealing with some injury issues. She did run in the 2019 ACC meet and other events as well.
Heather Holt helped Marshall win numerous team championships by capturing individual district, region and state titles.
Also at the 2020 ACC women’s meet, McLean High School graduate Caroline Howley placed 82nd for Duke University. The sophomore helped her team finish fourth.
Earlier in the season, Howley ran a personal best time of 22:49 at the Virginia Tech Invitational.
A number of other local athletes are members of college cross country teams this fall. Some aren’t running yet because the seasons have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
* Madison High School graduate Rachel Shoemaker is a sophomore on the women’s team at Rice University.
She recently placed 24th in 22:36 for Rice at the Conference-USA championships in Birmingham, helping the team finish fourth.
As a freshman, Shoemaker’s highest finishes in meets were 10th and 33rd.
* Marshall High School graduate Patrick Lynch is a junior for the men’s team at the College of William and Mary.
During the 2019 season, Lynch placed 10th for William and Mary at the Colonial Athletic Association championships, helping the team win the title. Lynch then finished 61st at the Southeast Regionals. In 2018, Lynch finished ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association championships.
For Marshall as a senior, Lynch placed third in the Virginia High School League’s Class 5 state meet.
“Patrick is really coming on strong down there,” Marshall cross country coach Darrell General said.
* Madison High School graduate Kevin Murphy is a sophomore runner for the men’s team at Boston University.
As a freshman, Murphy placed 29th in the Patriot League championships and ran in the Northeast Regional meet. He finished 21st in his first college race.
* Oakton High School graduate Rachel Green is a junior runner on the women’s team at Cornell University, and her former teammate, Amanda Odom, is a sophomore runner at the University of Delaware.
Odom’s best finish as a freshmam was 19th in a meet.
Green placed 56th and 58th in different meets last fall.
* Madison High School graduate Catherine Stone is a senior this fall on the women’s cross country team at Virginia Tech.
* Senior runner Katie Fox and sophomore Megan Keady, Madison High School graduates, are members of the women’s team at James Madison University.
Keady finished 32nd in the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association championships, 144th at the Southeast Regional meet and 20th at the Eastern College Athletic Conference meet.
Fox ran in three meets in 2019 for JMU.
* Madison High School graduate Johnny Rogers is a junior on the men’s team at the College of William and Mary. In 2019, he finished 16th in the Colonial Athletic Association championships
In high school, Rogers helped Madison win the 2016 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state title, finishing 44th in the meet.
* Marshall High School graduate Natalie Bardach is a sophomore runner on the University of Virginia’s women’s cross country team.
Also for Marshall, senior Jenna Robbins is on the women’s roster at Shippensburg University. She scored in races the last two seasons for the team.
Marshall graduate and college freshman Sophie Tedesco is planning to run cross country for the University of Chicago’s women’s team whenever the season is held.
* Madison High School graduate Chamberlain Zulauf is a junior for the Roanoke College men’s team. He finished 15th in the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships.
* Oakton High School graduate Ahmed Hassan is a member of the University of Virginia men’s team
