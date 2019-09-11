Arlington cyclists Alex Kasch of D.C Velo Development Cycling and Toby Klein of Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo participated at the Green Mountain Stage Race 2019 in Vermont over Labor Day weekend.
The race is one of the most competitive and difficult junior races in the U.S. This year the competition included 65 of the top U.S. under-19 national-level riders, plus many Canadian junior elite riders.
Kasch, a senior at Yorktown High School, finished fifth and was top American in stage three, the 65-mile road race, known as the queen stage, with 5,500 feet of climbing to finishatop the Appalachian Gap. He spent the last 20 miles in a breakaway with Klein, who finished eighth.
Klein, a sophomore at Bishop O’Connell High School, was fourth overall and top American overall in the stage four event. Kasch took 10th overall.
