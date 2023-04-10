The Darrell Winslow Regatta was the 4th regatta of the local high school season. It took place on the Occoquan River racecourse at Sandy Run Regional Park on April 8, 2023. 106 boats from 21 schools participated, including visiting schools National Cathedral (DC), St. Alban’s (DC), Seton (MD) and Westminster (GA).
The regatta is named in honor of the late Executive Director of what is now known as NOVA Parks. He was responsible for creating Sandy Run Regional Park, the location of the Occoquan River racecourse.
Notes:
- Schools enter events based on team size, equipment owned and age of their athletes.
- 4xs, 2xs and 1xs are sculling events (2 oars per rower).
- 8s and 4s are sweep events (1 oar per rower). These boats also have a coxswain (person who steers the boat and commands the rowers).
- Junior events are restricted to 11th graders and younger. Freshman events are restricted to 9th graders. Teams are not required to enter a varsity boat to enter these events.
- Novices are athletes in their first year of rowing, regardless of grade.
- 2nd, 3rd and 4th events are known as progression events. Teams must enter a varsity boat to enter a 2nd, a 2nd to enter a 3rd, etc.
Results:
Boys Varsity 8 - Final
1 St. Albans 04:38.7
2 Madison 04:43.8
3 W. Springfield 04:45.3
4 Fairfax 05:04.8
5 Langley 05:05.2
Boys Varsity 8 - Heat 1
1 St. Albans 04:48.3
2 Fairfax 05:07.3
3 Oakton 05:14.3
Boys Varsity 8 - Heat 2
1 Madison 04:50.0
2 W. Springfield 04:54.9
3 Langley 05:06.0
4 W. Potomac 05:09.4
Girls Varsity 8
1 National Cathedral 05:28.0
2 Langley 05:34.9
3 Madison 05:38.9
4 S. County 05:41.4
5 W. Potomac 06:15.0
Boys 2nd 8
1 St. Albans 04:51.1
2 Madison 04:52.3
3 Langley 05:05.4
4 W. Springfield 05:07.1
5 Oakton 05:29.1
6 W. Potomac 05:55.1
Girls 2nd 8
1 National Cathedral 05:43.1
2 Langley 06:00.0
3 W. Potomac 06:30.2
Boys Junior 8
1 S. County 04:53.6
2 L. Braddock 05:12.7
Girls Junior 8
1 S. County 05:53.2
2 L. Braddock 05:56.5
3 Fairfax 05:57.2
4 Granby 06:00.7
5 Westminster 06:02.9
6 Madison 06:09.7
Boys 3rd 8
1 St. Albans 05:09.0
2 Madison 05:15.7
3 Langley 05:21.4
4 Langley (4th 8) 06:23.9
Girls 3rd 8
1 National Cathedral 05:52.3
2 Langley 05:59.4
3 Langley (4th 8) 06:26.5
4 W. Potomac 07:34.6
Boys Freshmen 8
1 Langley 05:21.0
2 St. Albans 05:38.7
3 Madison 05:41.1
Girls Freshmen 8
1 Langley 06:21.3
2 L. Braddock 06:24.9
Boys Novice 8
1 W. Springfield 05:28.0
2 L. Braddock 05:31.5
3 Forest Park 05:55.9
4 W. Potomac 06:11.5
5 Gloucester 06:21.4
Girls Novice 8
1 S. County 06:15.1
2 Forest Park 06:27.3
3 W. Springfield 06:32.8
4 Westminster 06:36.1
5 Oakton 06:40.6
6 Seton 07:23.3
Boys Varsity 4
1 Oakton 05:37.5
2 S. County 05:40.0
3 L. Braddock 05:50.8
4 Forest Park 05:55.6
5 Granby 06:45.2
Girls Varsity 4 - Final
1 Oakton 06:08.9
2 W. Springfield 06:12.8
3 Seton 06:26.5
4 L. Braddock 06:34.7
5 Westminster 06:36.8
Girls Varsity 4 - Heat 2
1 W. Springfield 06:19.8
2 L. Braddock 06:37.4
4 Granby 06:41.0
3 Westminster 06:34.0
Girls Varsity 4 - Heat 1
1 Oakton 06:06.9
2 Seton 06:18.9
3 Forest Park 06:32.4
Boys 2nd 4
1 L. Braddock 05:45.1
2 S. County 06:02.3
Girls 2nd 4
1 Oakton 06:32.2
2 Forest Park 06:37.8
3 W. Springfield 06:44.8
4 Westminster 06:58.7
5 Seton 08:02.7
Boys Junior 4
1 Granby 05:44.7
2 Fairfax 05:50.7
3 S. County 06:13.5
4 Forest Park 06:27.5
5 Langley 06:38.1
6 L. Braddock 06:42.8
Boys Novice 4
1 W. Springfield 05:53.8
2 Madison 06:26.3
3 Osbourn Park 06:38.6
4 S. County (Relegated) 06:30.8
Girls Novice 4
1 W. Springfield 06:40.9
2 Westminster 06:58.3
3 Osbourn Park 07:46.7
4 Gloucester 07:53.1
Boys 4x
1 Justice 05:28.4
2 Hylton 05:47.7
3 Justice (Wilson) 05:57.6
4 Justice 06:04.8
5 Hylton 06:17.0
6 Justice (Monfort) 07:20.1
Girls 4x
1 Justice 06:54.4
2 L. Braddock 07:03.6
3 Potomac 07:13.8
Girls 2x
1 Justice 07:05.5
2 Justice 07:36.9
Boys 2x
1 Robinson 05:53.0
2 Potomac 06:37.0
Boys 1x
1 Hylton (Sarager) 06:37.0
2 Potomac (Ware) 08:52.0
Girls 1x
1 Potomac School (Dowley) 06:52.2
2 Hylton (Mihalovich) 08:03.5
3 Hylton (Hernandez) 08:13.8
