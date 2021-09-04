The long-delayed annual Arlington Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner, postponed for a year because of the pandemic, is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Knights of Columbus main hall.
The dinner, a partnership with the Better Sports Club of Arlington, will induct eight new 2020-2021 members. That adds to the 50 athletes, coaches and contributors who have previously been inducted since the Hall of Fame’s founding in 1958.
A reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 7:15.
The eight inductees are:
Steve Buckhantz (Washington-Lee High School, Class of 1973): A longtime Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer and D.C. area sports broadcaster
Kristy Burch Bergmann (Bishop O’Connell High School, Class of 1986): A dominating girls softball pitcher in the 1980s at O’Connell and Miami of Ohio University.
Al Forman (posthumously, Washington-Lee, Class of 1967): A standout four-sport athlete at W-L, a 25-year sports coordinator for Arlington Parks & Recreation and a prominent sports official.
Charles “Chuck” Harris (posthumously): A member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and a championship coach at Yorktown, Wakefield and O’Connell high schools for more than five decades.
Jimmy Lange (Bishop O’Connell, Class 1994): A welterweight and middleweight boxing champion with a career record of 38-6-2.
Jesse Meeks (posthumously): A longtime Arlington coach of high-school gymnastics, football, track, tennis, golf and basketball. His Yorktown teams winning eight boys gymnastics state titles.
Bill Murray (Washington-Lee, Class of 1966): A standout baseball and football athlete at W-L. He was a co-national champion football player at Randolph-Macon College and a longtime Arlington baseball coach and administrator.
Mary White: She was the co-founder of the Arlington Women’s Soccer League, a state champion and national girls coach, a national top-10 senior runner and a champion masters soccer athlete.
To reserve a place at the dinner, contact Rick Schumann at bscrsvp@gmail.com or call (703) 421-0390. The cost is $40.
