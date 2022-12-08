BOYS
COLGAN 53, BROOKE POINT 52: Skyler Smith’s dunk with seven seconds provided the game-winning points for Colgan (4-0) Wednesday on the road.
Smith finished the game with 32 points. He recorded 13 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Eann Pennix added 11 points.
GAINESVILLE 80, OSBOURN PARK 46: Trevor Moody led Gainesville (4-0) with 19 points followed by Noah Arterbery with 17 and Grant Polk with 11. Moody also had a game-high seven rebounds Wednesday in both teams’ Cedar Run District opener.
For the game, the Cardinals were 30 of 58 from the field and 15 of 20 from the free throw line.
Host Gainesville led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 40-16 at halftime.
Jalen Proctor-Sawyer led Osbourn Park (0-1, 1-4) with nine points. OP committed 22 turnovers.
POTOMAC 63, WEST POTOMAC 50: Jayden Harris totaled 21 points for host Potomac (3-0), TJ Bethea 13 and Kenny DeGuzman 12.
Potomac was up 14-6 at the end of the first and 31-18 at halftime. The Panthers were 13 of 18 from the free-throw line and 23 of 51 from the field.
PATRIOT 74, UNITY REED 39: Nasir Coleman scored 18 points and Isaiah Vick and Kaden Bates 13 each in both teams’ Cedar Run District opener.
Patriot (2-0) led 14-4 at the end of the first and 41-17 at halftime. The Pioneers shot 49 percent from the field (27 of 55) and 64 percent from the free-throw line (16 of 25).
Mahad Yusuf had 12 points and Armond Kenbeng 10 for Unity Reed (0-6).
OTHER SCORES
Battlefield 57, Freedom-South Riding 46
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 56, GAINESVILLE 50: Alana Powell scored 14 points and Alex Brown and Jayel West 11 each as the visiting Yellow Jackets (5-0) won Wednesday in both teams’ Cedar Run District opener.
For Gainesville (4-1), Aashi Chhabra had 12 points and Madison McKenzie and Peyton White 11 each.
WOODBRIDGE 55, NORTH STAFFORD 35: Gabby Jackson led Woodbridge (1-3) with 19 points and Trinity Henderson added 15.
VIRGINIA ACADEMY 62, PATRIOT 44: Ella Negron totaled 21 points and eight rebounds and Addisyn Banks eight points and seven rebounds in the Pioneers’ first loss of the season.
Negron was 10 of 8 from the field.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 55, BATTLEFIELD 25: Sofia Miller and Chloe Baird each had six points for Battlefield (3-2 overall) in both teams' Cedar Run District opener.
