“Why not at the least give the season a try, see what happens and then make any necessary adjustments?”
That was the reaction from many players, parents and coaches the days after the Arlington school system surprised many on Nov. 5 by making an unpopular, unilateral decision to cancel its high-school winter sports season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Five days later, under pressure, the decision was reversed.
That change of heart by Arlington’s superintendent came after much pushback from Arlington parents, players and coaches, plus administrators in adjacent Fairfax County.
With Arlington students learning “virtually” this fall because of the pandemic, and expected to do the same during the winter (and maybe the entire school year), that reasoning weighed in the school system’s initial decision to cancel winter sports.
Basically, the thinking goes, if it’s unsafe for students to be in school, why should sports or any extracurricular activities be held?
Arlington coaches argue that the decision wasn’t fair, because sports can’t be played “virtually.”
“Aren’t educators supposed to find a way, instead of taking the easy way out and canceling, like Arlington did?” one parent asked.
Public schools throughout the metro area previously postponed fall sports seasons until possibly the early springtime, or canceled those campaigns outright.
Some believe other public-school systems might eventually still cancel the winter season eventually. Those jurisdictions are planning to hold a winter campaign, so only time will tell what happens.
Meanwhile, youth, recreation, club and travel sports are being played all over Northern Virginia – including volleyball, baseball, softball, cross country, soccer and others – with few reported COVID cases.
